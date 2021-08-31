Gender commission appeals for more funds from government 

The National Gender and Equality Commission- NGEC says it is financially constrained even as it strives to deliver on its mandate.

Consequently, the commission has appealed to the government to allocate them sufficient funds to enable it to work effectively.

Speaking during celebrations to mark 10 years since its inception, NGEC Chairperson Dr. Joyce Mutinda said the commission has made some good progress in fighting gender inequality but more needs to be done, particularly in counties.

She said the commission achieved much in dealing with gender-based violence.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia who was the Chief Guest expressed frustrations over Parliament’s failure to pass the two-thirds gender rule.

She said the Ministry of Public Service and Gender will continue to partner with the commission to ensure gender equality, inclusion and freedom from discrimination to address the rights of Special Interest Groups (SIGs) as guaranteed in the Constitution of Kenya.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa called on the county governments to unmask entrenched marginalization noting that the Building Bridges Initiative that collapsed had good provisions that would have ensured the two-thirds gender rule was achieved.