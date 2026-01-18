Gender CS condemns viral video of intoxicated woman in club, pledges action

Gender and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo has condemned a viral video showing a woman in a vulnerable and intoxicated state inside a Nairobi entertainment venue.

In a statement issued Sunday, CS Cheptumo described the incident as a serious violation of the individual’s dignity, privacy and bodily autonomy, which are protected under the Constitution.

The video, which has drawn mixed reactions online, shows the woman in the company of men, stumbling, with one of them lifting her dress and exposing her nudity.

“The Ministry reaffirms that the dignity, privacy and bodily autonomy of every person are inviolable and are guaranteed under the Constitution of Kenya. Any conduct that undermines these rights, whether through action, omission or digital transmission, is unacceptable”, she regretted.

She said the circumstances surrounding the recording and distribution of the material raise serious concerns about consent, responsible conduct and adherence to legal and ethical standards, especially in environments where people may be vulnerable.

CS Cheptumo said the ministry is engaging relevant agencies to review the matter within their mandates, and that appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law.

She urged the public to exercise restraint by refraining from sharing the video further or commenting in ways that may cause additional harm.

“The Government remains fully committed to the protection of human dignity and to the advancement of a society founded on respect, accountability and the rule of law, both offline and online”, she assured.

The woman now claims she was drugged and unaware she was being filmed, pointing an accusing finger at the man who reportedly had visited from the U.S. A heartbroken Marion Naipei, a mother to a son, is seeking justice, saying her life will never be the same again.

She expressed regret over the incident and apologised to Kenyans.

“I feel like my life is falling apart, and I’m not sure how to pick up the pieces. I’m hurting. You exposed me, and now my life will never be the same,” she said.

Hot water attack

At the same time, she reacted to an incident in which a driver along the Kisumu–Busia Highway was allegedly scalded with hot water by his wife.

She said the ministry is coordinating closely with law enforcement, health services, and other relevant agencies to ensure a full and thorough investigation is conducted, and that the survivor receives immediate medical and psychosocial care, as well as justice.

“Gender-based violence, whether against men or women, boys or girls, is a serious violation of human rights and a grave assault on human dignity. The Ministry condemns such acts in the strongest terms and reiterates that no one is exempt from protection, justice and support,” she reiterated.