Gender Rule: NGEC laments Parliament’s failure to address inequality

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has bashed Members of Parliament over the country’s failure to implement the two-thirds gender rule in representation.

NGEC Chairperson Dr. Joyce Mutinda, in fact, accused lawmakers in the National Assembly of erecting roadblocks to enact laws that would ensure parliament is gender compliant.

“Their (MPs) work is to legislate, but they have not passed the legislation. They were given 60, (and another) 90 days but they didn’t. They knew the schedule but they have not done that.” She lamented

“Instead they have gone to court, when we win a case they go and appeal. Even now as we talk there is a case in court because of the same.” Dr. Mutinda charged

She argues that it is a huge anomaly that 51 percent of Kenya’s population is women yet their representation in the National Assembly cannot get to 33 percent.

Speaking during an interview with KBC Channel One’s John Kioria on the Prime Edition segment, the NGEC boss protested that lawmakers have been hell-bent on ensuring that the law cannot see the light of day.

She argues that actions by the National Assembly could have attracted a massive penalty – Dissolution. As such, the NGEC chair insists that the decision by former Chief Justice David Maraga to ask President Kenyatta to terminate the term of the current parliament was justified.

“If I was to be asked, I would say dissolve it yesterday. If all the County Assemblies are compliant, why not Parliament?” She asked

“That is why we are in court and people call me a perennial petitioner. For two-thirds, I would continue being a perennial petitioner until I get out of the office or I attain this. It is a cause that I am ready to fight.” She vowed

Asked whether the appointments made in the executive by President Uhuru Kenyatta or those are the judiciary have been gender compliant, Dr. Mutinda had this to say

“We audited the Judiciary and we gave them a written report and I am glad they are moving in the right direction. About the executive, we have not audited them. But are they compliant? By and large, I would say they are trying to be compliant.” End of quote

And as the next elections fast approach, the commission says it will keep a watchful eye on activities in political parties especially on tickets issued to women aspirants during nominations.

“In 2022, we are not going to lose sight of the ball on two-thirds. We have told IEBC, when you get the party list, if they are not compliant with two-thirds, reject it.” She disclosed

And Dr. Mutinda noted that the electoral agency’s chair Wafula Chebukati has undertaken to ensure that is done because ‘political parties have to style up