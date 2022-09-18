General Badi’s two years in office as NMS Director

The formation of an independent body to manage Kenya’s capital city in March 2020 was no surprise to many considering the rundown services which even the then Governor Mike Sonko could not fix. The appointment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services office and a military man, general Mohammed Badi as the Director General not only put him on a coalition course with politicians and cartels but also on how to fix the city to its former self in the shortest time possible. Tonight, we revisit Badi’s two years in office as he heads to retirement.

  

