General Kibochi; A soldier and a distinguished scholar

Earning a PhD degree in Peace and Conflict Management for someone who had ran away from high school, is the intriguing education and military journey of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Robert Kariuki Kibochi.

The holder of two masters degrees is also well drilled in military regimen from various local and international courses and mission.

In the first ever interview of a Kenyan Chief of Defence conducted by KBC Channel 1’s news anchor John Jacob Kioria, an interesting picture of Kibochi the scholar and Kibochi the soldier unfolds.

Born 62 years ago in Njoro, Nakuru County, the soft-spoken yet unassuming CDF’s passion for the military was nurtured at a tender age.

“I studied near Gilgil which has a huge presence of Security Officers especially the military. The socialization influenced me and many others to join the Kenya Defence Forces,” he says.

General Kibochi says he run away from Nyeri High School while in Form Five and even though he doesn’t provide further details on the reasons, He would later join the Military in 1979, undergoing Officer Cadet Training at the current Kenya Military Academy.

He was commissioned in the rank of Second Lieutenant and posted to Signals Battalion in 1980.

General Kibochi rose through the ranks to hold various positions and was once the Chief of Strategic Plans and Policy under General Julius Karangi for 3 years. He has been the Commander Corps of Signals, Director International Peace Support Training Centre and was the first Chief of Staff at the Eastern Africa Standby Force Secretariat.

In 2016 he was appointed Commander of the Kenya Army before serving as Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training under General Samson Mwathethe.

He holds a Masters of Arts Degree in International Studies, a Masters degree in Computer Based Information Systems and a Bachelors degree of Technology in Communication and Electronics Engineering.

His other professional training include; National Security Studies at the National Defence College (Kenya), Army Command and Staff Course (UK).

The CDF has also served with the United Nations as Commander of Kenyan Contingent in the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL) from 2000 – 2001.

His stellar journey in the Military culminated with his appointment as the Chief of Defence Forces in 2020.

A native of Njoro who migrated to Nyandarua County, General Kibochi prides himself as a farmer during his free time.

“I am a farmer; I love cattle and sheep. I am also a grandfather and when I am free, I take time to be with my grandchildren,” He says.

He also takes time to keep fit saying he once in while joins his soldiers for a run.