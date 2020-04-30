General Kibochi named Chief of Defence Forces

Lt-Gen Robert Kibochi has been appointed the new Chief of Defence Forces.

General Robert Kariuki Kibochi who was the Vice Chief the Defence Forces was promoted in military changes announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday evening.

He replaces Mwathethe whose term service has come to an end after serving the military for 42 years. Mwathethe was appointed CDF in May 2015.

In the changes, Lt. Gen. Levi Mghalu has been appointed Vice Chief of Defence Forces and Maj. Gen. Jimson Mutai Commander of the Kenya Navy respectively.

The three will assume office under their new positions on May 11, 2020.

“Further to these promotions and in line with the recommendation by the Defence Council, I have today made the following appointments:-Gen. Robert Kibochi to Chief of Defence Forces designate; Lt. Gen. Levi Mghalu to Vice Chief of Defence Forces designate, and Maj. Gen. Jimson Mutai to Commander of the Kenya Navy designate. The officers are expected to assume office under their new positions, on May 11, 2020” read a statement by the President.

According to Tonje Rules, which were named after former Chief of Defense Forces General Daudi Tonje, a Lt General retires after reaching 62 years if he or she is not promoted to the next rank. Kibochi who was born in 1959 joined the Kenya Defence Forces in 1979.

President Kenyatta hailed Mwathethe for his exemplary service citing the significant expansion of the military and ensuring the country’s borders are protected.

“Since your appointment as the Chief of Defence Forces five years ago (May 2015), we have seen significant expansion in our military and enviable improvement in the defence capability of our forces; thus giving Kenyans confidence that their borders are well protected from any external aggression”, he said.

He added,” during your tenure, we detected and expunged early enough a number of plans by those who do not mean well for our country, in good time”.

The President described the general as a well-rounded person, with the capacity to provide quality leadership in other initiatives of national importance.

“Let me also say that during your tenure, you proved that you are not just a military man, but a well-rounded person, with the capacity to provide quality leadership in other initiatives of national importance”

General Mwathethe was chair of the Blue Economy Implementation Standing Committee.

Kenyatta pointed out the substantive progress made by the committee under his leadership in re-establishing the Kenya National Shipping Line, as part of the Blue Economy Programme.

“Once fully completed and operational, this will, indeed, enable us, as a country, exploit the potential we have in the blue economy, and consequently create thousands of jobs for our young men and women. It is my hope that you and I will continue to collaborate in this effort”, he noted.

Below is the list of recommendations for various promotions, postings, and appointments of KDF officers by the President.

SERVICE COMMANDERS

Brigadier Jimson Mutai: Promoted to Major General and appointed Commander Kenya Navy Designate.

DEPUTY SERVICE COMMANDERS

Maj Gen Albert Kiprop Kendagor: Posted to HQ Kenya Army and appointed Deputy Commander Kenya Army

Brigadier John Mugaravai Omenda: Posted to Headquarters Kenya Air Force and appointed Deputy Commander.

Colonel Lawrence Gituma: Promoted to Brigadier and appointed Deputy Commander Kenya Navy.

PROMOTIONS

Brigadier William Karisa Shume: Promoted to Major General and appointed General Officer Commanding Border Security Command.

Brigadier Peter Mbogo Njiru: Promoted to Major General and appointed Commandant Kenya Military Academy.

Brigadier Solomon Mlacha Manambo: Promoted to Major General and appointed Managing Director Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation.

Brigadier Charles Muriu Kahariri: Promoted to Major General and appointed Senior Directing Staff Maritime National Defence College.

Brigadier Rashid Abdi Elmi: Promoted to Maj General and appointed Senior Directing Staff Air National Defence College.

Colonel Maroa Gati: Promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commandant Recruits Training School.

Colonel (Dr) Milton Achieng Obilo: Promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Medical Services Defence headquarters.

APPOINTMENTS

Maj Gen Thomas Kipkosgei Chepkuto: Posted to Super Pool while on secondment to Diplomatic Service.

Brigadier Joakim Ngure Mwamburi: Posted to School of Infantry and appointed Commandant.

Brigadier Godfrey Aumah Buluma: Posted to Defence Forces Memorial Hospital and appointed Commandant.

Brigadier William Charo Kombe: Posted to Super Pool while on secondment to Diplomatic Service.

Brigadier Dennis Nyaga Kamuri: Posted Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation and appointed Deputy Managing Director.