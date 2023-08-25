Genesis Sports Limited and YINGFA Sports sign a partnership deal

Genesis Sports Limited has entered into a business pact with their Chinese counterparts YingFa Sports Company in deal that will see Kenyan sporting entities accessibly get the merchandise at an affordable cost.

Following this development, YingFa Sports Company which is a leading brand in swimwear and swimming accessories will become an authorized distributor of their products in Kenya and East Africa at large.

According to Genesis Sports proprietor Bilhah Njunge, the brand is positioning itself as a reputable company seeking to satisfy the needs of sports fans in Kenya and beyond.

“Just like our name we lead others follow and this is a great milestone for us in having a world class brand in YingFa Sports coming on board to do business with a Kenyan fast-rising company.Ours is renewed strategy of seeking to bridge this gap by offering Kenyans a variety of playing uniforms,exercise equipment, sports wear and other accessories at manageable prices thus inculcating a culture among local fans to be patriotic and supportive towards their local sport thus build development of the game in the country through revenue generation to respective teams involved” he said

YingFa was established by Chen Jinhui who was a nationally ranked athlete who created the record for backstroke in the 1970s.

“YingFa is a leading brand in swimwear and swimming accessories and widely used by professional swimmers for training and competition. Our founder Chen Jinhui having a former national athlete, he understands the different requirements of each athlete from any level” a brief statement on their website read.

Genesis Sports Limited focuses to promote sports training and development locally by making sports accessible to many through provision of top quality and affordable sports equipment and wear.