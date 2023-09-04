Genesis Sports to support the actualization of East African Chipkizi Cup

The sports company known for quality and affordable sports equipment and wear Genesis Sports Limited will be a key partner for the upcoming East African Chipkizi Cup scheduled for this year from December 11 – 17 in Arusha,Tanzania.

The tournament which enters its 14th edition has become an established football competition attracting more teams from inside East Africa and European countries, not only to play football but moreover to endorse social cohesion.

According to the company chief agent Bilhah Njunge, the brand is positioning itself as a reputable organisation seeking to support the development of the game not only in Kenya but also beyond.

“Genesis Sports Limited, a sports company reknown for quality and affordable sports equipment and wear will be designing, producing footballs that will be played at East African Chipkizi Cup, the largest youth soccer tournament scheduled in December this year in Arusha, Tanzania. The tournament will attract about 200 teams mostly drawn from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Congo, Cameroon, Somalia, Zimbabwe, Malawi among others” she said.

“The tournament will also be graced by scouts from UEFA and Spanish football leagues and clubs. Swimming as a sport has also been introduced and will take place alongside the soccer tournament at Braeburn Arusha. Genesis Sports will be opening a soccer manufacturing plant in Kiambu County early next year as part of their mission to promote grassroots sports and making sports accessible to many youth and institutions.” added Njunge

Since its inception, Kenya’s contingent to the annual youth tournament have done well in a move aimed at stamping authority as a regional football powerhouse among the youth.

“The East African Chipkizi Cup tournament continues to provide an exceptional regional talent nurturing a platform for our Junior teams. The exposure in Arusha with playoffs between Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda among other countries is invaluable and always serve to build our teams confidence,” remarked Juve Academy Director and Head Coach Eric Ouma

Last year,Kenya was represented by among others Ligi Ndogo football teams in a three-day annual extravaganza that saw over 100 teams from neighbouring countries battling it out for top honours in various categories.

Currently styled as the largest youth tournament, plans are underway to transform Chipkizi Cup into a fully-fledged continental competition to foster social cohesion and provide a talent scouting platform.