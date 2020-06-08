Genghis Capital announces partnership with EGM Securities

Leading investment bank in Kenya Genghis Capital has announced a first of its kind partnership with EGM Securities, Kenya’s pre-eminent online non-dealing forex broker by market share.

The partnership will allow Genghis to extend its offering to clients to include a wider range of alternative asset classes offered by EGM Securities.

These include online currencies, commodities, global indices, precious metals and oil, as well as high demand stocks including tech stocks like Zoom, global banking stocks, pharmaceuticals, and biotech companies like Moderna and Gilead Sciences that are working towards a coronavirus vaccine.

Mr Samwel Kiraka, CEO of EGM Securities, said: “Our quick to market approach to partner with Genghis was made possible by being part of a global group of companies with access to teams of specialists who can efficiently develop bespoke solutions for banks and brokerage houses, no matter the ask.”

EGM Securities is part of the Equiti Group of companies that has locally regulated subsidiaries across the world such as Equiti Capital, regulated by Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

“Our ambition is to be the premier provider of multi-asset products in Kenya, East Africa and the rest of Africa. We will achieve this by partnering with well-respected corporates such as Genghis,”added Mr Kiraka.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Kenneth Minjire, Head of Securities for Genghis Capital said: “Partnering with EGM Securities is a significant step for Genghis Capital.”

“The partnership allows Genghis Capital to offer its clients the ability to trade for themselves in the global space. In addition, it falls within our vision to offer our clients world-class investment options allowing them to diversify over different asset classes.

“We are always looking to expand our offering while focusing on making investing an easy and straightforward process. We consider the partnership with EGM Securities as part of that mandate. We want to offer our clients additional options and exposure when it comes to investment vehicles. Since EGM Securities is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya and Genghis has sophisticated clients willing to explore new asset classes for attractive returns, a partnership between our two companies is a natural fit.”

Mr Kiraka further said: “To demonstrate our ability to swiftly deliver on client and market demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, our Product and Development teams added some of the most sought after global stocks to our offering such as Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet, as well as numerous global airline and oil stocks. We also recently added some keyglobal hospitality brands like Mariott and Hyatt hotels and travel booking sites Booking.com and Expedia.

“Our company also responded quickly to the vast flows of capital into medical research as the world looks to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries for a coronavirus vaccine by adding popular pharmaceutical stocks: Merck, Pfizer, Glaxo Smith, Biogen, Moderna and Gilead Sciences – whose Covid-19 treatment drug remdesivir is now being used in hospitals. As well as biotech upstarts that are regularly in the news like Amgen, Vertex and Regeneron, a leading science and technology company working on an experimental antibody treatment for Covid-19.

“EGM Securities provides investors with the opportunity to be part of this modern medical gold rush and many other trading opportunities.

“We are very pleased to now partner with Genghis to extend the opportunity to a wider client base, grow revenue streams and offer access to global markets by partnering with a large company that is heavily regulated and carries deep commitment and expertise.”