Gentrix Shikangwa makes Beijing switch

Harambee Starlets forward Gentrix Shikangwa has completed her move to China’s super league side Beijing Beikong Women Football Club.

Shikangwa has signed a 6 month contract following a one year stint with Tanzania premier league side Simba Queens.

She scored 17 goals for the Tanzanian outfit during the 2022-23 season and was named in the leagues’ team of the season squad. She had attracted interest from former CAF women’s champions league winners South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Yanga Princes among other clubs.

Shikangwa a lethal forward who helped Kenya to their 2019 CECAFA women title after scoring 10 goals is expected to help Beijing’s efforts to avoid the drop with the side lying second from bottom on the 12 team standing.

Beijing Beikong women have lost 7 of the 10 games they have played managing only 7 points and are 21 points off the leaders Wuhan Jiangda Women. Shanghai RCB women and Changchun Dazhong Women are ranked in second and third positions respectively.

Teams ranked in positions 7-12 are relegated at the end of the campaign. Shikangwa’s first assignment will be against Shaanxi Changan FC in a league match on August 13th.

Shikangwa previously turned out for Kenya women premier leaguefour time winners Vihiga Queens with whom she inspired to the inaugural CAF women’s Champions League in 2021 before making her first foreign foray when she signed for Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk .