Geoffrey Kamworor grabs his 8th national police cross country title

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Geoffrey Kamworor wins the men's 10km race during the national police cross country championship at Ngong Race Course Nairobi,Friday.

 

Geofrey Kipsang Kamworor  won his 8th national police cross country title after winning the men’s race during the polices’ cross country championship held Friday,at Ngong Race course Nairobi.

The three time world half marathon winner proved his mettle to win the 10km race in 29:22.3 ahead of Josephat Kipkoech who finished second in 29:52.6 ,Casius Masinde stopped the clock after 30 minutes, 13 seconds to finish third.

Joseph Kiptum and Kipsang Temoi wound up in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Kamworor revealed his Olympic games plans saying he has intensified his training ahead iof the national trials.

“Right now am preparing for the Olympic games so I will skip the forthcoming national cross country championship on February 13th at the Ngong Race Course’, Kamworor said.

Sheila Chelangat  retained her title after winning the women’s 10km  race in 33:34. 6 ahead of former 3,000m steeplechase world champion Hyivin Kiyeng who finished second in 33: 39.8. Edith Chelimo wound up third as world 5,000m silver winner Margaret  Chelimo finished fourth.

The national police used the championship to pick a team that will participate at the forthcoming national cross country championship where a squad that will represent Kenya at the Africa cross country championship will be selected .

The Africa cross country championship is scheduled to be held in Lome, Togo March 6-7th 2021.

