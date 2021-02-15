Nokia is hoping to bring about positive vibrations through Short Moving Stories.

The world as a we know it, is going through a time in which we can’t always see or be with the people we care about. But Nokia wants us to know we can still connect, and with the right words, even spread messages of love and hope. That’s why the Nokia group has brought together some of the world’s most inspiring writers and artists to give new meaning to “SMS” i.e.. Short Moving Stories.

The company has brought together a group of poets, writers and creatives to share positive vibrations. The panel includes:

George the poet, from London,

Juan Pablo Gaviria, an author and motivational speaker from Colombia,

James Mclnerney, a poet and author from Northampton,

Alina Balashova, a snowboarder and clothing brand founder from Moscow,

Ruskin Bond, an author from Landour

and George Kagwe, a content creator and comedian from Nairobi.

The members of the panel have each created messages of hope to encourage and inspire people around the world.

Read George Kagwe’s words:

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



We’ve navigated through the storm

Settling into this new norm

Even if we struggle through it all

One thing’s for sure, we will never fall.

All the messages are freely available to read, share and download.

Tell Us What You Think