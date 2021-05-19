George Koimburi wins Juja parliamentary seat

Peoples Empowerment Party candidate Ndung’u George Koimburi has won the Juja Member of Parliament seat after garnering 12,159 votes.

Koimburi received 56 percent of the votes in the by-election held Tuesday.

The PEP candidate Ndungu George Koimburi took the lead Tuesday evening after the vote tallying process began at the Constituency’s Tally Centre at Mang’u High.

His fearest rival, Jubilee candidate and wife to former Juja MP Susan Waititu came in second, according to results transmitted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Susan Waititu had earlier stormed out of the tallying centre together with a section of Kiambu leaders protesting election fraud.

She however said that she would not accept the results as her supporters called for a vote recount.

Addressing the media, Waititu said that she had filed a complaint with the electoral body over alleged voter bribery and election malpractice.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati visited the tallying centre early Wednesday to monitor the situation and said anyone found guilty of Tuesday’s disruption will be dealt with accordingly.

Chebukati said the Commission will write to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution in attempts to have those who disrupted the tallying process prosecuted.

Juja seat fell vacant following the death of Francis Waititu who succumbed to brain Cancer in February this year.