George Natembea takes oath as Trans Nzoia Governor

George Natembea has officially taken oath of office as the new Trans Nzoia Governor taking over from Patrick Khaemba.

The former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner took the oath of office with his deputy Philomenah Bineah Kapkory at the Kitale ASK Grounds on Thursday.

During the campaign period, Natembea pledged to transform Trans Nzoia County by ensuring proper service delivery to all citizens, in all sectors through servant leadership pegged on equality, equity, justice, inclusivity and prosperity.

Natembeya resigned in January to focus on his political bid after serving as Rift Valley Commissioner for two-and-a-half years.

The former RC won the Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat after garnering 158,919 votes, his competitor Chris Wamalwa of Ford Kenya came in second with 79,020 votes.