German artiste releases Kenyan-made album

Musizin features Kenyan rising star, Rhonda Bwoy.

North German artiste Mattan has released his album – Musizin and single On Top featuring Kenyan rising star Rhonda Bwoy.

Musizin is admittedly Mattan’s favourite project since all songs and the first 6 music videos were created in Kenya. In addition to numerous solo pieces, there were also some exciting collaborations with artists from Kenya.

The third single “On Top” features Kenyan rising star Rhonda Bwoy. It’s a thanksgiving song to all supporters, fans and companions, to whom the previous success is largely due. All 14 songs on the album offer a lot of variety, both musically and thematically. In addition to “On Top”, there is the ballad “My Angel” for Mattan’s one-year-old daughter, the world-improvement song “Gemeinsam” and with “Mindf*cks” a lyrically particularly impressive, self-reflective little masterpiece about the fight against self-sabotage.

Musizin, composed of music and medicine, is exactly what the album title promises; a soothing feeling for the soul. Five years ago Mattan produced the album “Reminitenz” under the pseudonym “Mein Name ist Nase”.

The album is available on all major platforms (Spotify, Amazon, Itunes, deezer)