German government donates PPEs to boost Kenya’s COVID-19 fight

The fight against COVID 19 has received a major boost after the Federal Republic of Germany donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth Ksh 10.8 million to the agencies operating at One-Stop Border Points (OSPBS).

Following the donation, Kenya Revenue Authority Officers working at the OSBP will be able to protect all of their personnel with facemasks as they secure Kenya’s borders, and will enable officers to distribute facemasks to Kenyans they meet on their patrols who do not have the protective gear.

The PPEs include facemasks, sanitizers and civic booklets printed with public health information to help educate Kenyans about how to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Ministry of EAC Principal Secretary Dr Kevit Desai while receiving the equipment noted that COVID 19 has disrupted normal business routine and lauded the FRG donation for coming at such a critical time.

The PS stated that Kenya needs more of such support even as it faces challenges due to the surge in numbers currently experienced in the country, adding that the donation will go a long way in meeting the WHO set guidelines in dealing with the Coronavirus.

“This donation will greatly support the Kenyan economy in this time of economic hardship through the creation of jobs, especially along the Namanga border post, Isebania, Busia, Naivasha, Taita Taveta, Lunga Lunga and Malaba,” he said.

German Ambassador to Kenya Annett Gunther on her part said that they will continue to look for ways to support Kenyan solutions to the pandemic, as well as protect Kenyan jobs alongside the health of the Kenyan people and the essential staff.

“The COVID-19 crisis reminds us all of the importance of establishing and maintaining secure borders. We hope these facemasks will help the OSBPs as well as strengthen the bonds they have formed with the people they protect and serve while supporting the health of Kenyans living in border areas,” said Gunther.

Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Mr James Githii Mburu who was represented by Commissioner Pamela Ahago said that Customs and Border Control is an essential service especially at this time when the world at large is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made an assurance that KRA has established safety measures to facilitate its services to the public, including along borders.

“We have installed hand sanitizers at all KRA offices, disinfect regularly as well as encourage taxpayers to make all transactions through mobile money platforms,” said Mburu who further added that this is part of their support to the government in fighting the pandemic.

Kenya recorded the most Covid-19 deaths in a single day with 10 fatalities reported on Thursday. It brings the total number of deaths in the country to 117, according to the Health Ministry.

As at yesterday, Kenya had 117 more positive cases bringing the national tally to 4,374.