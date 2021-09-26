German rivals neck and neck to succeed Merkel

We’ve had the exit polls and the first projections and we’re still none the wiser. The fact is there’s no obvious winner in the race to succeed Angela Merkel and the fight to form a government.

It was quite a contrast listening to the two big rivals: first came Merkel-successor Armin Laschet, appearing to tough out the conservatives’ worst ever result, and then Olaf Scholz with a coy “let’s wait and see”.

Laschet admitted the conservatives “could not be happy with the results” but he was determined to fight on, vowing to everyone possible to form a government under him as chancellor.

Scholz sent his supporters into raptures, even though he didn’t really promise them anything. But you feel he has more momentum than his rival.

What we can say is that opinion polls pretty much got it right. There are two parties waiting in the wings for some plum jobs. The Greens have achieved a record showing, if the projections are right, and the liberals have held up well too. It’s going to be a long night.