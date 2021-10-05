Germany commissions expansion of counter-IED complex in Embakasi

The war on terrorism has received a major boost after the Federal Republic of Germany commissioned the expansion of the new counter-Improvised Explosive Device (C-IED) wing at the Humanitarian Peace Support School (HPSS) in Embakasi.

The Ksh 300 million project funded by Germany will see military personnel from the East African region receive training on IED disposal that will help to promote security and stability in neighbouring Somalia.

Speaking during the event attended by defence attaches in the country, Deputy Ambassador accredited to Kenya Thomas Wimmer said that countering IEDs was more than only a common education for people going on missions.

He noted that IEDs used by terrorist groups were the main threat in asymmetric warfare all over the world.

“They do not only kill soldiers but also police officers and civilians. Therefore, the fight against IEDs must be a focus in every mission abroad,” said Thomas Wimmer.

That’s the reason why Germany is willing to finance the new counter-IED wing. It really helps prevent people from being killed, crippled and injured,” he added.

The 12-building counter IED complex wing launched Tuesday planned by a Kenyan architect, build by Kenyan construction companies and accompanied by the GIZ German Development Cooperation as consultants will also host a barbershop, a little cafeteria with a kitchen, a capable first aid facility and a little supermarket.

“When we gave our commitment to support the C-IED wing already back in 2016, we initially had the idea of building just one big, rather traditional edifice, adding “IPSTC does not need an old-school approach, but a modern and pioneering structure,” he remarked.

Since 2016, the C-IED has trained more than 1,700 military and police personnel from 22 countries.

IEDs found and destroyed by AMISOM personnel in Somalia increased by 5% from 2018 to 2019 with IED-related casualties to AMISOM personnel drop by 11% over the same period.

Formerly the Peace Support Training Centre (PSTC) was established in January 2001 as part of the Kenyan Defence Staff College initially focused on training Kenyan forces for UN peace-keeping missions and later African Union Peace Support Operations.

With the merger in 2009 with the International Mine Action Training Centre (IMATC) one center was formed, the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC).

In 2011, IPSTC achieved autonomy through formal partnership arrangements with USA, UK, Canada, Japan, Kenya, Germany, and UNDP.