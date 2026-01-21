Germany’s Foreign Affairs Minister kicks off two-day State Visit in Kenya

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Johann Wadephul, is in the country for a two-day official visit.

Accompanied by a business delegation, Dr. Wadephul is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and pay a courtesy call on President William Ruto. The visit aims to deepen Kenya-Germany cooperation across political, economic, and development priorities.

According to his itinerary, discussions with Kenya’s top leadership will focus on expanding collaboration in key areas, including labour mobility, climate change and adaptation, renewable energy, technology transfer, regional peace and security, and multilateral engagement.

This visit underscores the strong and growing bilateral partnership between Kenya and Germany, anchored in shared values, mutual interests, and opportunities for enhanced investment and sustainable development.

Upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the German Foreign Minister was received by Amb. Stella Mokaya Orina, Kenya’s Ambassador to Germany, and Ms. Judy Njau, Deputy Director-General, Europe and Commonwealth Directorate.