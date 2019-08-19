Gershom Otachi nominated chair new NLC commission

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated new members to take over the mantle at National Land Commission after the expiry of the term of first commissioners in February.

Renowned politicians including former CS Kazungu Kambi landed the positions which now await approval of the national assembly.

The move comes at a time Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney announced that fresh vetting to all land buying companies before they are allowed back to business in a bid to curb cases of fraud.

In the nomination, Gershom Otachi Bw’Omanwa will be the chairperson, while Gertrude Nduku Nguku, Reginald Okumu, Hubbie Hussein Al-Haji and Alister Murimi Mutugi will be commissioners to take over from the Mohamed Swazuri-led team

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Former MP Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi her Isolo county counterpart Tiyah Galgalo made a comeback into public office as they earned a nomination as commissioners alongside Ex-Labour CS Kazungu Kambi.

Former Moi University vice-chancellor James Tuitoek has also been nominated by the president as a member of the commission.

The nominations now await the approval of national assembly when it resumes sittings from recess.

Elsewhere, a new era looms at NLC even as Lands Ministry embarked on a process to profile land buying companies in a bid to flush out fraud and bringing sanity in land transactions.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Faridah Karoney says the ministry officials are working alongside their colleagues at Interior Ministry to have the fraudulent companies closed down and their owners arrested and face the law.

Speaking after the launch of a lands clinic in Ruiru, Kiambu County, the CS said all land companies have no option but submit for fresh scrutiny.

Karoney singled out a number of companies which she claimed are being used for irregular land transactions including double allocation and issuance of fake title deeds.