Gertrudes hospital seeks partners to drive early diagnosis and treatment of cancer in children

The Gertrudes Children’s Hospital has appealed for more partners to support efforts aimed at expanding cancer screening capabilities to ensure timely diagnosis of affected children.

Speaking during the 32nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament held at the Muthaiga Golf Club over the weekend, Gertrude’s chief executive officer, Dr. Robert Nyarango, said childhood cancer, once considered a rare condition, has become a growing concern in Kenya, and there’s a need for more funds to necessitate early diagnosis and treatment.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory, approximately 3,000 new childhood cancer cases are diagnosed annually. However, many more cases go undetected due to limited awareness and healthcare access.

Dr. Nyarango called for collaborative efforts from various stakeholders to enhance the diagnostic process and ensure that more children have access to timely and appropriate healthcare.

“It is regrettable that the survival rate for childhood cancer in Kenya is only about 20%. What contributes to this is delayed diagnosis, often because symptoms of childhood cancers can be mistaken for less serious illnesses,” said Dr. Nyarango.