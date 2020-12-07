Pulse Magazine is celebrating its 6-year anniversary since the inaugural Pulse Music Video Awards.
Pulse Magazine, the showbiz lifestyle magazine, has unveiled a nominees list of the 2020 Pulse Music Video Awards. This is in a bid to create, raise, build, and support the local entertainment industry in Kenya. Talented Kenyans in the music industry, i.e. Producers, directors, musicians and video vixens will be recognized and awarded. This year, the objectives of the Pulse magazine Video Awards (PMVA) will include recognizing and appreciating innovative artists who embrace digital transformation through virtual events, owing to the COVID pandemic.
The nominations list has 17 categories and includes:
- Video Vixen Of The Year
- Male Video Of The Year
- Female Video Of The Year
- New Artist Of The Year
- Best Collaboration Of The Year
- Best Choreography Of The Year
- Best Breakthrough Video Of The Year
- Best Group Video Of The Year
- Video Producer Of The Year
- Viewer’s Choice Video Of The Year
- Best Gospel Video Of The Year
- Best Hip Hop Video Of The Year
- Best Virtual Concert Of The Year
- Best Virtual Deejay Mix Of The Year
- Best Music Video Dance Challenge Of The Year
- Best Virtual Band Of The Year
Curious to find out which artistes have been nominated? Check out the complete list here.
The awards gala is scheduled for 17th December 2020.
