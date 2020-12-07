Pulse Magazine is celebrating its 6-year anniversary since the inaugural Pulse Music Video Awards.

Pulse Magazine, the showbiz lifestyle magazine, has unveiled a nominees list of the 2020 Pulse Music Video Awards. This is in a bid to create, raise, build, and support the local entertainment industry in Kenya. Talented Kenyans in the music industry, i.e. Producers, directors, musicians and video vixens will be recognized and awarded. This year, the objectives of the Pulse magazine Video Awards (PMVA) will include recognizing and appreciating innovative artists who embrace digital transformation through virtual events, owing to the COVID pandemic.

The nominations list has 17 categories and includes:

Video Vixen Of The Year

Male Video Of The Year

Female Video Of The Year

New Artist Of The Year

Best Collaboration Of The Year

Best Choreography Of The Year

Best Breakthrough Video Of The Year

Best Group Video Of The Year

Video Producer Of The Year

Viewer’s Choice Video Of The Year

Best Gospel Video Of The Year

Best Hip Hop Video Of The Year

Best Virtual Concert Of The Year

Best Virtual Deejay Mix Of The Year

Best Music Video Dance Challenge Of The Year

Best Virtual Band Of The Year

Curious to find out which artistes have been nominated? Check out the complete list here.

The awards gala is scheduled for 17th December 2020.

