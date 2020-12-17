Celebrate Christmas the Kenyan way

The year would not be complete without one of the most anticipated season events, The Tis the Season Christmas concert. This annual Christmas concert has been running for seven years now and is directed by Kenyan prolific musicians Atemi Oyungu and Eric Wainaina.

We’ve all had a tough year so what better way to share with you some joyful Christmas carols, the Kenyan style at The Hub, Karen. It will be going down tomorrow, the 18th from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. This year things will be done a little differently in line with the COVID-19 guidelines to ensure your safety and comfort throughout the show. Expect performances by Wambura Mitaru, Charity, Mayonde, Lisa Oduor Noah, Karimi Rimbui, Kendi Nkonge, Manasseh Shalom, Vinnie, Isaac Kimani, Atemi Oyungu, Eric Wainaina and Kavutha Mwanzia.

The concert will not be the only exciting thing to enjoy, there will also be treated to a ‘Tis The Season’ album loaded with 10 Kenyan-style Christmas carols. The album will feature Kenyan artistes such as Wyre, Kagwe Mungai, Bien and many more.

Here is a teaser of the first song off the album, Yesu Amezaliwa

