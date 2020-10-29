Getty Images is offering a Creative Bursary for up-and-coming creatives.

Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications is conducting its latest Creative Bursary called ‘Definition Future’. Getty is a supplier of stock images, editorial photography, video and music for business and consumers, with an archive of over 200 million items. Designed to support emerging creative talent, the Creative Bursary will award three grants of US$10,000, $7,000 and $3,000, respectively, to provide much-needed financial support and mentorship during a time of incredible change and countless challenges.

If you are a visual story-teller, you should definitely apply. Be it a photographer, filmmaker or illustrator, try your luck! The bursary is offering you as an up-and-coming creatives the financial freedom to explore, (through ground-breaking visual storytelling), what the future may hold — in all of its complexity and unpredictability.

Submissions are happening between now and the 9th of November. Applicants are required to submit an existing or new project — whether that be photography, videography or illustration — along with a portfolio of their work and a short essay describing their intent and inspiration. In addition to the grants, all three winners will be given the opportunity to license their winning work on the Getty Images and iStock websites at a 100 percent royalty rate.

Go to grants.gettyimages.com to apply

