Ghana beats Uganda to clinch fourth U20 AFCON title

Ghana national under 20 soccer team, Black Satellites’, beat Uganda 2-0 to lift the Africa Cup of nations Under 20 soccer championship in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

Skipper Daniel Afriyie led from the front, and had a military salute dance to celebrate on each occasion, as Ghana clinched the fourth Under-20 continental title, and a first since their last conquest in 2009.

Ghana went to the break a goal to the good, and deservedly so after coming off an early scare to score through Afriyie. Uganda were faster off the blocks and should have scored after three minutes when a long ball caught the run of Derrick Kakooza, but his lob over the keeper went over.

Almost immediately, Uganda had another chance with Isma Muguusi’s grass cutter going wide.

But after dodging the bullet twice, the Ghanaians woke from their slumber.

They had the bar denying them twice in succession off an Abdul Fatawu Issahaku corner. First, Percious Boah’s connection came off the bar and from the rebound, Nathaniel Adjei also sent a shot across the bar.

The Ugandans were jittery in defending set pieces and the Ghana side constantly sought out corners but couldn’t stretch the lead further. Fatawu tried to open up the deadlock with a well taken freekick from distance, but Jack Komakech had it covered.

The Ugandans ultimately faltered on a setpiece, Afriyie sneaking in at the near post to flick in a header off Fatawu’s corner.

The Black Satellites needed just five minutes into the second half to dent any Ugandan hopes of a comeback, Afriyie completing his brace.