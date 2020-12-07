Ghana votes in tight presidential election

Photo by Africanews

Voting has started in Ghana’s tense presidential and parliamentary elections, in which more than 17 million people are eligible to vote.

The race is expected to be a close fight between incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo, 76, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and longtime opponent John Mahama, 62, of the National Democratic Congress party (NDC).

It is their third-time running against each other.

Eyes are on the West African economic powerhouse to see if it can maintain its standing as a bastion of democracy in the unstable region where election disputes this year have fanned fears of a slide back into authoritarianism.

There are 12 presidential candidates, but most voters are likely to choose between Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party, and Mahama’s National Democratic Congress, which have alternated in power since 1992. A new parliament will also be elected.

Last year Ghana emerged from a three-year lending programme with the International Monetary Fund only for the new coronavirus to knock demand for its key exports of oil and cocoa.

If re-elected for a second four-year term, Akufo-Addo is promising to push ahead with a $17 billion recovery programme to boost jobs, while Mahama’s keystone pledge is a $10 billion infrastructure plan.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. (0700 GMT) and close at 5 p.m. Results are expected no later than Dec. 10, but will likely come sooner.

