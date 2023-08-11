Ghanian starJZyno releases “Butta My Bread” music video

Award-winning rising Ghanaian star, JZyNo (Jeh-Zee-No) has dropped the visuals to his viral hit song “Butta My Bread” featuring Lasmid, directed by the legendary Clarence Peters.

Described as a love story told from the perspective of a young high school man who falls in love with a girl, the “Butta My Brea” music video is heartfelt and aims to give shine to all the beautiful African Queens out there.

Hot off the heels of making the announcement of a Southern, Eastern and Central African talent and music management signing with leading Pan-African creative music marketing agency, Vth Season, you can now watch JzyNo’s latest music video on YouTube.