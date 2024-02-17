GHash mining scammers arrested

Four suspects implicated in a larger GHash mining scam have been arrested within Kahawa, following a joint operation by various units drawn from DCI Headquarters.

The four; Otieno Dismas Ongoro, Robin Mwika, Wycliff Otieno Olal, and Michael Otieno Kaumba were booked at Muthaiga and Pangani Police Stations after their arrest.

Upon a search, the detectives recovered 1336 sim cards, 1235 (Safaricom) 80 (Airtel) 21(Telkom), a tablet, a laptop and eight mobile phones.

More suspects are being sought as the four await arraignment on Monday.