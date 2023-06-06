Ghetto Kids miss Britain’s Got Talent win

Child dance group Ghetto Kids from Uganda was beaten at the finals of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) Sunday night. They lost to Viggo Venn a comedian from Norway who got to walk away with the grand prize.

The Ugandan group of six children aged between six and Thirteen has had a great time at this year’s edition of BGT which is highly competetive. At their very first audition to join the BGT competition, Priscila 12, Asharif 12, Akram 13, Shakib 12, Madwanah 13 and Josephine 5 had electric moves that made one of the judges Bruno Tonioli to give them a Golden Buzzer even before they finished their performance.

They might have missed out on the prize money they sure have made a name for themselves on the international stage. They are part of the many kids under the care of Mr. Daouda Kavuma who said he uses dance, music and drama to make the lives of the kids better. Some of them are orphaned.