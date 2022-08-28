Giants eliminated in the ongoing school games

The football heavyweights have crushed out of the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two Games currently underway in various parts of the country.

Former National Super League (NSL) outfit Kakamega High School’s Green Commandos were knocked out by little known Mwitoti High School from Mumias after going down 2-1 during the semi-finals of county stage.

Hosts Dagoretti High School was eliminated from the Nairobi regional finals following semi-final stage defeat in the hands of Highway High School.

The heated match which was decided by penalty shootouts through a 5-4 scoreline had ended in a barren draw during the regulation time.

The Joseph Makokha coached side and defending champions started well on Friday after hammering Ndururuno High School 9-0 in their opening pool ‘A’ football contest.

The local sporting extravaganza which is returning after more than two years of lack of competitive sports in local schools due to covid-19 pandemic saw St Peter’s Mumias and Jamhuri high schools also crushing out.

The action returned at almost all the regions in the country from Friday, with participants seeking to make statements and book tickets to the next level of the campaigns.

“The students should take the tournament with much seriousness and showcase their talents in sports among other development issues in order to achieve something from it,” said Narok West Sub County secondary school sports association chairman Parmale Kuluo

The nationals are scheduled for September 8 to 13 Nakuru where a team will be selected to represent the country at the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association games set for Arusha, Tanzania between September 14 and 24

Besides football, the championship involved other sporting disciplines including volleyball, basketball, rugby sevens and15s, among others.

