Giants of Africa Youth Basketball championship to be held in August in Rwanda

Giants of Africa Youth Basketball championship to be held in August in...

Kenya will be among 16 countries that will take part in the inaugural Giants of Africa Youth Basketball Festival from August 13th to 19th in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Festival will bring together more than 250 youth from 16 countries, 16 of them from Kenya, in celebration of Giants of Africa’s 20th anniversary.

Giants of Africa, is a not-for-profit organization that seeks to give the youth a platform to showcase their talents and benefit from it.

Giants of Africa Co-founder Masai Ujiri, the Vice-Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors,announced the development saying the move seeks to inspire the upcoming basketball talents Rwanda.

“The Giants of Africa Festival represents a momentous milestone for our organization – we will celebrate 20 years of empowering youth and we will honor the incredible communities that have welcomed us. Through this Festival, we aim to inspire and encourage youth, while acknowledging their immense potential and the collective effort to create positive change,” said Masai Ujiri.

Countries that are set to feature in the event include; Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Somalia, Uganda, Botswana, Ghana, South Sudan, Morocco, Cameroon and Mali.