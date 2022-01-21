Residents of Gichugu Constituency Kirinyaga County have welcomed the construction of a 55km road in the region.

The road network will link all the wards in the constituency and ease movement of people and goods.

Gichugu Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Githinji Gichimu said he has been consistently following up with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the project is delivered.

He said that the road is the longest ever to be tarmacked in Gichugu compared to past two constructions of 30km and 20km.

He thanked the national government for putting funds in the project and promised to work closely with the contractor.

The area MP asked the people on site to recruit youths from the region so that they benefit as the project progresses.

The route which has been impassable for long will boost the agricultural activities in the area.

Njukiini ward MCA Fredrick Ndambiri Fundi lauded the national government for the project and urged the residents of Njukiini to cooperate with the contractor especially in removal of trees and water pipes along the road.

He added the contractor should not only give jobs to youths but also use locally available materials like murram.

The resident who turned up for the launch praised the project as a game changer in transport of agricultural products.

Anne Wanjiku, resident, said they have been facing a lot of challenges ferrying products to the market.

She added that even during little rains the road becomes impassable noting that the long awaited government promise has been fulfilled.

Newton Njeru, Bodaboda rider, said they have been experiencing difficulties in transporting customers or vegetables to the market but with new roads it will generally improve economic activities.