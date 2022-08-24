Gichugu IEBC official died of blood clot, autopsy reveals

It is now apparent that Geoffrey Gitobu, the Gichugu Constituency Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner (IEBC) returning officer died of natural causes.

This is according to Dr Simon Amok, the pathologist who conducted an autopsy in the presence of two colleagues.

Amok spoke at Cottage Hospital in Mortuary in Nanyuki Wednesday where the post-mortem was conducted, saying Gitobu’s death was due to a blood clot in the heart.

“We have done the post-mortem of the 58-year-old male who had been reported to have sudden death and, based on the findings, there were no significant injuries, “said the pathologist.

“What we finalised as the cause of death was pulmonary thromboembolism (blood clot lodged within the pulmonary trunk),” added the pathologist. He further revealed that the IEBC officer had moderate anaemia and lobar pneumonia.

On his part, Laikipia County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) Onesmus Towet said there was no foul play surrounding the death of the 58-year-old officer.

Laikipia county commander John Nyoike who also witnessed the autopsy dismissed speculation that the IEBC officer was murdered sentiments echoed by the County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) Onesmus Towet.

Gatobu died on Monday in Nanyuki town where he had to visit his family ki, days after overseeing the just concluded August 9 elections.

He reportedly felt dizzy in the company of his brother while driving within Nanyuki where they headed to a nearby clinic.

The condition worsened and the medics at the clinic called for an ambulance and rushed to a local private hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...