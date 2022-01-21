Gichugu residents to benefit from Ksh 2B road

Residents of Gichugu Constituency in Kirinyaga County are set to benefit from a 55km road network construction worth Sh2 billion.

The road network will link all the wards in the constituency, thus improving transportation of people, goods and services.

During the launch of the project, the area Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Githinji Gichimu said he has been consistently following up with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the project is delivered.

“I have been following up on this project with the concerned Ministry and we have now got the funds to start the tarmacking of the road,” Gichimu said.

He noted that the road is the longest ever to be tarmacked in Gichugu as the past two constructions were 30km and 20km respectively. He thanked the national government for allocating funds to the project and he promised to work closely with the contractor.

“This is the longest tarmac road in Gichugu, in the past we have had 30km and additional 20km. I thank the government for funding this road,” he added

He asked the people on site to recruit youths from the region so that they benefit as the project progresses.

“We are closely working with the contractor and I request him to offer job opportunities to the local youths where possible,” he requested

Njukiini ward MCA Fredrick Ndambiri Fundi urged the residents to cooperate with the contractor especially when there is need for removal of trees and water pipes along the road.

He added the contractor should not only give jobs to youths but also used locally available materials like murram.

“I call upon the people in Njukiini and all other wards to cooperate with the contractor, those who have water pipes and trees along the way should remove them for smooth progress of this project.

The contractor also should not consider us only for jobs, we also have local raw materials like murram,” Fundi said.

The resident who turned up for the launch praised the project as a game changer in transport of agricultural products.

Anne Wanjiku, resident, said they have been facing a lot of challenges ferrying products to the market. She added that during rainy seasons, the road becomes impassable. She said the long awaited government promise has been fulfilled.

“We have been facing a lot of problems going to the market. Even with little rains this route becomes impassable,” she said.

Newton Njeru, Bodaboda rider, said they have been experiencing difficulties in transporting customers or vegetables to the market but with new roads it will generally improve economic activities.

“Our transport will be easy, either for customers or vegetables. The economic activities will go up once they complete the road,” he said.