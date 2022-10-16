Gichuru’s extradition postponed not halted, DPP clarifies

The DPP has denied reports that the extradition proceedings against former Kenya Power CEO Samuel Gichuru have been halted.

Gichuru is wanted in United Kingdom’s Jersey Island to face corruption and money laundering charges alongside former Finance Minister Chris Okemo.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the DPP Noordin Haji said the extradition was stopped due to Gichuru’s medical condition.

“The extradition proceedings against Mr. Gichuru have not been halted but held in abeyance or postponed on account of the medical condition of the fugitive.” Haji stated

“According to a medical report availed to the ODPP and extradition court, Mr Gichuru is critically ill,” he added

Haji said the postponement is an internationally accepted principle if it would be “unjust or oppressive or too severe a punishment for extradition to proceed.”

“Considering the medical condition of Mr Gichuru, the foregoing provisions of the London Scheme aptly apply. This is not the first time that the medical condition of a fugutive has been used as a basis for abeyance or postponement of extradition,” he expalined

Haji noted that the extradition proceeding against Gichuru shall proceed should his medical condition permit.

The extradition proceedings against his co-accused Okemo are still ongoing and the extradition court is set to deliver a ruling on whether he is eligible to surrender on 30th November, 2022.

Gichuru and Okemo are alleged to have defrauded millions of shillings from Kenya Power and Lighting Company between 1998 and 2002 and hid the proceeds in the UK in offshore accounts.