KANU National Chairman Gideon Moi is among the country’s top-ranking politicians attending the Azimio la Umoja convention at the Kasarani Stadium.

Gideon, who is part of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Principals had earlier met ODM leader Raila Odinga before making his way to Kasarani on Friday.

Catching up with the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga and Min Piny, Mama Ida Odinga ahead of the #AzimioLaUmoja convention. pic.twitter.com/3cFkCXfSCY — Gideon K. Moi (@MoiGideon) December 10, 2021

Other OKA Principals; ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party boss Kalonzo Musyoka and FORD Kenya leader Moses Wetangula gave the much-awaited event a wide berth.

Wetangula was the latest OKA Principal to decline an invitation to attend what has been declared as Raila’s big day.

Earlier today, in a tweet, Wetangula said that he had received an invitation to attend the Azimio la Umoja event saying it due to prior engagements.

“I recieved an invitation to my brother Raila Odinga, party leader ODM to attend his Azimio event. Due to prior engagements, I will not attend. I wish him well,” he said.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi turned down his invite on Thursday in a personal capacity and not an OKA Principal.

“I have just received an official invitation to Azimio la Umoja Convention. As noted herein, the invitation was addressed in my personal capacity as ANC Party Leader and not OKA Principal. Regrettably, I will not be able to attend because of personal engagements,” said Musalia Mudavadi.

Also Read: https://www.kbc.co.ke/mudavadi-to-skip-railas-azimio-la-umoja-convention/

Former Vice President and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is in South Sudan for talks with President Salva Kirr on peace process.

Several Cabinet Secretaries led by Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, Joe Mucheru are among top Government officials attending the convention.