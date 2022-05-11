Gideon Kibunja takes over as Director of Personnel at DCI

The new Director of Personnel at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mr Gideon Kibunja, has Wednesday morning taken over office, from the outgoing director Dr Mwangi Wanderi.

Dr Wanderi was redeployed to the Kenya Railways as the head of investigations.

Mr Kibunja, a long-serving senior detective took over the mantle in a brief handover ceremony, that brought together members of staff in the Directorates of Personnel and Training where he served until his current posting.

Mr Kibunja has previously served as the Commandant DCI Academy, Director, School of Leadership at the National Police College main campus–Kiganjo, Rift Valley Regional Criminal Investigations Officer, among other senior positions.

Similarly, Dr Wanderi has served the DCI in senior positions as the head of investigations in Busia and Machakos counties, before joining the directorate of personnel at headquarters, where he rose from staff officer-personnel III, to Director personnel.

He also served previously as the head of the disbanded Flying Squad unit that was replaced by the elite Special Service Unit.

While making the changes last Friday, the Director General George Kinoti, exuded confidence that the senior officers would continue delivering on DCI’s mandate in their new stations, adding that deployments and redeployments were a healthy human resource function in any progressive institution.