Gideon Moi blocked from being installed as Kalenjin Spokesman

KANU party leader Gideon Moi Saturday morning found himself in unfamiliar nterritory when he was denied entry into the Kapsisiywo residence of former Chairman of Talai Council of Elders Christopher Koyoki.

Moi who is also the Senator Baringo County was reportedly on a mission to receive blessings from the former Talai Council of Elders Chairman in order to be installed as a Kalenjin Spokesman.

The Kapsisiywo villagers with the backing of the neighboring villages blocked all roads leading to the home of Koyoki starting Friday night following reports that Senator Gideon Moi was set to visit the area.

The residents and other elders while turning the senator away, accused Koyoki of inviting Senator Moi without consulting the Council of Elders.

However, Koyoki condemned the incident and said Gideon Moi will be installed in the next one month.

