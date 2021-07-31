Gideon Moi declares presidential interest

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi says he will run for Presidency in next year’s general election.

Speaking at his home county, the Baringo Senator who is also principal in the One Kenya Alliance claims he will stage a strong campaign to clinch the top seat.

The Senator who faces strong opposition from Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have been pushing for the formation of a strong coalition that will face the Deputy President in next year’s polls.

Allies of the Deputy President who were in the function attended by Moi however have urged Rift Valley residents to coalesce around Ruto whom they claim has an upper hand in the race.