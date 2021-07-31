Gideon Moi declares presidential interest

by Christine Muchira
SourceJohn Kioria
Tags

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi says he will run for Presidency in next year’s general election.

Speaking at his home county, the Baringo Senator who is also principal in the One Kenya Alliance claims he will stage a strong campaign to clinch the top seat.

The Senator who faces strong opposition from Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have been pushing for the formation of a strong coalition that will face the Deputy President in next year’s polls.

Allies of the Deputy President who were in the function attended by Moi however have urged Rift Valley residents to coalesce around Ruto whom they claim has an upper hand in the race.

  

Latest posts

1259 test positive for Covid as positivity rate hits 15.6pc

Christine Muchira

Use school buses exclusively for academic purposes, state directs

Christine Muchira

Mama Ibado Charity donates sanitary towels to keep girls in School

Beth Nyaga

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More