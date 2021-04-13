Gideon Moi, Muhoho Kenyatta visit Raila Odinga

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Muhoho Kenyatta Tuesday visited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at his Karen residence.

In a tweet, Moi said he was deeply impressed by Odinga’s quick and steady recovery; a clear indication of his resilience even in the face of adversity.

He noted that Odinga was one of the country’s foremost patriots as he wished him good health, long life and boundless joy.

The Baringo Senator is a member of the newly created One Kenya Alliance that brings together KANU, ANC, Wiper and Ford Kenya parties.

Meanwhile, Matungu MP Peter Nabulindo believes the One Kenya Alliance has what it takes to form the next government if it holds together.

The law maker called on other like-minded leaders to join the coalition, expressing optimism that the western Kenya region would solidify its support behind One Kenya Alliance ahead of the 2022 polls.

Nabulindo was in March this year elected on the ANC ticket following the demise of area MP Justus Murunga.