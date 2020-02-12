Gideon Moi succeeds his father in symbolic hand over

Senator Gideon Moi has taken over the political leadership of Mzee Moi’s family after his elder brother Raymond handed over the symbolic rungu to him.

A representative from the extended family said after discussions they unanimously agreed to pass on the mantle to the surviving elder son Raymond Moi.

Moi’s firstborn son Jonathan Moi succumbed to cancer last year.

According to the Kalenjin elders, the death of Moi had left a vacuum that has to be filled by appointing the eldest surviving son to carry on Moi’s political legacy.

While receiving the iconic rungu, Raymond acknowledged that he was the eldest in the family but politically his youngest brother Gideon was more superior politically.

He made light of the moment when he warned Gideon to fly KANU’s flag high and strengthen the party as per their father’s wishes failure to which he will unseat him.

Gideon Moi was speechless when Raymond who is the Rongai MP handed over the baton to him with the blessings of the elders.

Gideon, who is the Baringo Senator and most vocal is viewed as the family spokesperson.