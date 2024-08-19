Gigil police investigating three murder incidents

Police officers in Gilgil Sub-County are investigating three unrelated incidents of murder that happened over the weekend, two of which involved murder of two middle-aged women.

The three cases were unraveled on Sunday evening.

In the first incident, a man who is suspected of killing his partner after a night of quarrels and fighting was arrested.

According to Gilgil OCPD Jamleck Ngaruiya, the man is reported to have beaten his girlfriend to death in Pakawa Estate following a domestic feud between the couple who had been staying together for the last three years.

Ngaruiya said the man in his forties had arrived home drunk when he turned against his partner and attacked her adding that neighbours who responded to the commotion found her lying in a pool of blood. They however managed to hold the suspect until the police arrived.

He added that the suspect was later arrested and was taken to Gilgil police station where he was to be charged with murder.

In the second incident, Ngaruiya said a body of young woman was found dumped near LangaLanga Estate, a few kilometres from Gilgil Town but there were no identification documents to help identify her.

The police commander said initial investigations had pointed to possibility that the woman had been killed elsewhere and the body ferried and dumped at the area adding that further investigations are ongoing.

“Preliminary report indicates the woman had been hit on the back of the head using a blunt object and further investigations will unravel more details,” said OCPD.

In the final incident, the OCPD regretted that a young man died after his colleague stabbed him in the chest with a sharp knife, Reports indicate that a brief commotion erupted over alcohol bill in Kikopey area of Gilgil, leading to the murder.

According to Ngaruiya, the deceased was in the company of group of youths who visited the pub the famous Nyama Choma area of Kikopey when he disagreed with friends over payment of the bill, when the suspect who is at large drew a knife and stabbed him.

The OCPD said the young man was later pronounced dead on arrival at the Gilgil Sub-County Hospital adding that the police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect to face the law.

The police boss added that all the three bodies had been collected and taken to the local mortuary and inquest files have been opened to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

The unfortunate string of murders in Gilgil comes several days after a woman and her four children among them twins perished in fatal road accident when the Mercedes Benz saloon car they were traveling in collided head on with a trailer at the Gilgil-Nakuru Highway.