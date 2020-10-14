Gikomba modern market to be ready by end month

Traders at the Gikomba market in Nairobi are set to benefit from a six-storey modern market whose construction works are expected to be completed later this month.

The construction of the Ksh 493 million market is set to be completed by October 30, 2020, after which the 324 stalls will be allocated to the traders already in the vicinity.

Nairobi County Commissioner Flora Mworoa while speaking during an inspection tour of the Market called on the Gikomba market committee to ensure allotment of the stalls is done in a transparent manner.

“These stalls should only be allocated to people who have been trading in this market. We do not want to hear that the committee has brought names of outsiders and their relatives,” warned Mworoa.

Mworoa said the frequent fire outbreaks at the busy market had necessitated the construction of the market in order to provide traders with a conducive environment for business.

Speaking at the site, Engineer Benjamin Njenga from the State Department of Housing and Urban Development, said the government would drill a borehole at the market, put a perimeter wall around the market and install CCTV cameras for security purposes, adding that Gikomba market Phase II would be twice the size of the first phase.

The contractor, Njuca Consolidated, is currently trying to complete the pending works which include toilets, power connections, sewer lines and the powerhouse for the generator.

The first floor will be occupied by fish traders, the second floor will be allocated to 81 traders who were operating in the market area, and the third floor will go to sub-tenants, while the fourth floor will be occupied by hawkers and mobile money transfer service operators.

The final two floors will be allocated to hawkers who will also benefit in the planned phase II of the market.

