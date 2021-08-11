Gilbert Owuor to star alongside Will Smith in Hollywood film

Gilbert will star in the upcoming Apple Original film, Emancipation.

Kenyan-born actor Gilbert Owuor is set to feature in an upcoming action thriller Hollywood movie called ‘Emancipation’. Emancipation is a film is based on the true story of an escaped slave named Gordon. Photographs of Gordon’s bare back, heavily scourged from an overseer’s whippings, were published worldwide in 1863, giving the abolitionist movement proof of the cruelty of American slavery. In the movie, after being whipped nearly to death, a slave named Peter escapes from a Louisiana plantation, outwitting cold-blooded hunters as he makes his way North, where he joins the Union Army. Gilbert Owuor will play the character of Gordon.

Owuor will star alongside Will Smith (who plays the character of Peter), Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa and Mustafa Shakir. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua. Gilbert is known for featuring in other films such as Calls, True Blood, The Young, Reprisal and Goliath.

Although production of the film Emancipation has had to pause severally, it will be released in due time.