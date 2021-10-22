Gilbey’s new Mixed Berry Gin is worth checking out

Today’s consumers are looking for existing, flavourful and delicious drinks, hence the opportune time to expand Gilbeys Gin with a new flavour.

One of kenya’s most popular gin spirits, Gilbey’s, has a new flavour. Unveiled by Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), Gilbey’s now comes in a curious Mixed berries flavour. This is the first time Gilbey’s trademark has innovated to recruit new gin and non gin consumers in Kenya. Gilbey’s Mixed Berries Flavor will be packaged in three different sizes, 250ml, 375ml and 750ml bottles, with a recommended retail price of Sh460, Sh640 and Sh1,350 respectively.

Speaking at the launch in Nairobi, EABL Marketing and Innovations Director, Graham Villiers-Tuthill said the business is responding to changing consumer tastes, hence this innovation. “The launch of Gilbey’s Mixed Berries comes at a time when gin movement is exploding in the country.” Under a year, EABL has launched three gin brands; Tanqueray Sevilla, Gordon Pink Gin, and Chrome Crisp Gin. All these brands have been received well by consumers.

To accelerate the awareness of Gilbey’s Mixed Berries gin, KBL shall introduce a new campaign dubbed #OpenGoodTimes. The campaign will rally consumers to make every moment a good time as they socialising with their friends and try new flavours and trends.”