Girl-child education my priority says Mombasa Women rep

Mombasa Woman Rep Asha Hussein says she will inject funds on girl child education and women empowerment to alleviating poverty in the County.

Asha said the initiative will reduce cases of abuse among girls and women such as sexual harassment and domestic violence.

She said empowering women will also in the long run help the country realize meaningful development in the economic sphere.

The women rep was speaking on Sunday at Uwanja Wa Mbuzi Football Stadium in Kisauni sub county during celebrations to mark the International Day of the Girl Child.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This year the International Day of the Girl Child was celebrated around the globe under the theme: Keeping the promises made to girls in Beijing in 1995.

During the celebrations girls drawn from Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties converged at the sports ground to participate in a football tournament organized by the Coast Education Centre.

Asha said issuance of sanitary pads a program under the Ministry of Education should shift back to the Gender Ministry saying she will mobilize other women leaders over the same.

The MP says the Ministry of Education has failed to distribute the towels to girls outside the education system or those who drop out of school for one reason or the other.

Woman representatives had in the last two years controlled the distribution under the National Government Affirmative Action Fund when it was previously domiciled in the Gender ministry.

Coast Education Centre (COEC) Executive Director Halima Mohamed said her organization will focus on mentoring the girl child and empowerment of women to enable them contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

Ms. Mohamed decried societal discrimination in education against pregnant girls and young mothers.

She said as schools reopen after a long break occasioned by Covid-19 most female learners were likely to miss school due to pregnancy issues.

She said the country has experienced high adolescent pregnancy rate as a result of the Covid-19 crisis but insisted that all girls have a right to education regardless of their pregnancy,

“We want pregnant girls to continue with their education when learning resumes in school” she said.

Coast Association for Persons with Disability (CPWD) Chief Executive Officer Hamisa Zaja called on the society to discard all discriminatory practices that deny girls the enjoyment of their right to education.