Gilgil boda boda group transforms lives with land ownership initiative

The boda boda industry in Kenya, a multi-million-shilling sector, is a major economic force.

According to a World Bank report, this industry employs an estimated 1.5 million people and contributes approximately Sh202 billion ($1.8 billion) annually, accounting for 3.4 per cent of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The term “boda boda” originates from the English word ‘porter,’ initially used to describe human caravans transporting goods between Uganda and Kenya.

Since its introduction in Busia in 1988, these motorbike and bicycle taxis have spread across Uganda and gradually throughout East, Central, and West Africa.

The late President Mwai Kibaki’s policy in 2003 to reduce taxes on motorcycle imports and parts revolutionized the industry, facilitating rapid growth and providing income for many Kenyans. A boda boda operator now makes an average of Ksh 1,000 per day from around 15 rides.

In the Gilgil area of Nakuru County, a boda boda self-help group is transforming the lives of its members. Through a small daily contribution of Sh50, the members of the Three Ways Boda Boda Self-Help Group are making significant strides.

Established three years ago, this cooperative has enabled 25 members to own plots in the Langalanga area of Gilgil.

Andrew Oroba, the chairman of the Three Ways group, explains that the group was formed to address the many challenges faced by motorcycle operators, such as road accidents, personal health emergencies, or the death of close relatives.

“The many challenges faced by boda boda riders motivated us to come together and support each other. We also wanted to come up with something that will unify us and at the same time benefit all of us,” Oroba says.

Oroba recalls noticing that many of his friends in the boda boda sector were earning significant amounts but had little to show for it. This observation inspired him to form the group.

After saving for some time, the group members proposed purchasing a two-acre plot of land worth Ksh 2 million to divide among the contributing members.

“We saw that if we can come together, think and act on this issue, we can certainly acquire the land. So, at first, we decided to start contributing Ksh 50 each daily before upgrading to Ksh 200 until we managed to purchase the land within two years,” Oroba explains.

So far, 25 members already own a plot, and the group is in the process of acquiring an additional two acres of land. “One acre of land holds around eight quarter-acre plots, and we needed more land for each member to own a property,” Oroba notes.

To address the financial challenges faced by members, especially at the beginning of academic terms, the group formed a savings and loans project.

Members contribute Ksh 50 daily, which is deposited in the bank as a share. This money is then loaned to any member facing an emergency.

Another initiative by the Three Ways Sacco group is their welfare project, which supports members admitted to the hospital or those who have lost a loved one.

Additionally, the group has enabled all members to register for the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) coverage through another daily contribution of Sh50.

Wilfred Nyamari, a 30-year-old boda boda rider from Gilgil, expresses his gratitude for the group, stating, “I come from Nyamira, Kisii County, and I am a father of three children. After high school, I couldn’t continue my studies and decided to follow a relative to Gilgil in search of greener pastures. That’s how I landed in the boda boda business, and now imagine I own a plot at Langalanga because of this group.”

Oroba acknowledges that the main challenge faced by the group is when members take loans and fail to repay them on time.

Additionally, some members sometimes lose hope due to economic hardships and consider leaving the Sacco. However, the group continues to encourage perseverance.

Oroba hopes that their self-help group will one day expand into the matatu business, where each member will own a public transport vehicle operating on different routes across the country. Where there is a will, there is a way.