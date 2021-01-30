Girl arrested for infanticide in Yatta

Police on Saturday have arrested a 17-year-old form three student in a suspected connection with an infanticide case in Yatta, Kitui County.

According to the school’s Principal, the student had earlier complained of stomach pains before she was rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.

Upon examination, the student is said to have procured an abortion and later discharged.

“At the health centre, she was examined and said to have conducted an abortion, but was treated and later discharged,” read the police report.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Police initiated a rigorous search around the school compound and later recovered an 8-month old male foetus wrapped with sheet tossed in a pit latrine.

“On fishing it out, a male foetus approximated at 8-months old was found wrapped with the sheet, having a piece of a mosquito net tied around its neck,” added the police report.

The suspect has been apprehended, with the recovered body taken to a mortuary for autopsy.

Infanticide is the intentional killing of infants. The practice is now universally illegal and was mainly used to dispose off unwanted children.