Gitau clinches the Chairman’s Prize at Naivasha Sports Club

Naivasha Sports Club’s Samson Gitau carded a round of 38 points to win the club’s Chairman’s Prize golf tournament played at Naivasha Sports Club.

The tournament which was supported by Konza Technopolis attracted 84 golfers.

Playing off handicap 11, Gitau posted 19 points in both the first and back nine, one point clear of his nearest challenger Antony Ngigi, who was placed second while Kevin Kiongo emerged the second runner up with the same points.On to the lady’s winner, Tabitha Kiragu, playing off handicap 18, carded 37 points to claim the top honors, two points ahead of her nearest challenger Medrine Kariuki who won the lady’s runners-up prize.

Meanwhile, Esther Njau, playing handicap 27, made an impressive shot of 41 points to emerge the best guest lady, one point ahead of second-place finisher Irene Kamutu.

The tournament was open to all men and lady members of the home club and other nearby clubs such as Nakuru, Nyahururu, Kiambu and Njoro.

Speaking at the tournament, Ms. Stella Muhoro, Chief Manager of Business Development and Innovation at Konza Technopolis lauded the impressive turnout for the tournament and noted that KoTDA will carry out more tournaments in the country as part of their approach to create more awareness of the investment opportunities at Konza.

“We are excited to be here today for the 5th Edition of the Konza InvesTeeing Series that seeks to take the message of Konza to all Kenyans that we are open for opportunities for investments. We would also like to interact with Kenyans to make them feel that this is a project for Kenyans too. We have interacted with many potential investors today and we plan to do the same with many others in many parts of the country,” she said.

The Konza Investeeing series seeks to attract, onboard, and retain key investors at the under-construction smart city.

She added that through the series, the Authority seeks to enhance awareness on the opportunities available at Konza Technopolis.

During the tournament, the Club’s Chairman Rahab Mwihaki expressed delight at the large number of players who participated in the Chairman’s Prize and lauded the support of the sponsors.

“We had an opportunity to host a wonderful event supported by Konza Technopolis and other sponsors today. We had a turnout of 84 golfers and over 50 guests and this means so much to us considering it’s on a Saturday and we have not held this tournament for long. I would like to thank everyone for making this event a success, further cementing our efforts towards making this club alive again,” she said.

The Naivasha tournament marked the 5th edition of the Konza InvesTeeing Golf Series whose inaugural edition was held on 25th September 2021 at Machakos Golf Club.

The series has been held at the Karen Country Club, Eldoret Club, and Nyali Golf Club.