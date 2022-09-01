Githu Muigai: Chebukati did nothing wrong, he acted by law

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai has dismissed the allegations against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati saying the Presidential petition lacks substantial facts.

In his submissions before the Supreme Court Judges, Githu Muigai told the court that Chebukati acted in accordance with electoral laws as stipulated in the constitution when he declared William Ruto as president-elect.

“The vilification of Chebukati goes beyond anything we have ever heard before this court. It was vindictive and intended to lower his standing within the community and the legal profession. It was unwarranted.” He stated

In his response to the petition by Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya flagbearer Raila Odinga who wants the court to nullify the presidential election results declared by Chebukati, Muigai submitted that the move would mean that the entire election should be invalidated.

“The petition before you has absolutely nothing to do with any legal lacuna. This is a petition about facts, what happened, when, where and with what consequences.”

“As we sit here in this court, there are no less than three Governors, four Senators and four MPs addressing you, elected under this election. Are they happy with their own election? If they are, how then is this election irredeemably flawed?” he posed

“If this election is so badly flawed then this court would find that every Governor, Senator, MP, and MCA was not properly elected and the whole of the government of Kenya should be reconstituted afresh,” he added

Muigai further told the court that IEBC did nothing wrong in the just concluded election and had put into consideration the guidelines given by the Supreme court after it nullified the 2017 presidential petition.

“Since 2017, over the last five years, the IEBC undertook the post-election evaluation, reviewed its strategic plan, election operations, continuous registration of voters and several other directives.”

“There is nothing wrong with IEBC, there is nothing wrong with Wafula Chebukati. Something is very wrong with the way the persons who participate in the electoral process accept winning or losing,” he stated

